Hydrogels Global Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2030: Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hydrogels estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Hydrogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

3M Company

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Ashland, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gentell Corporation

Hollister, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Molnlycke Health Care

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

MPM Medical LLC

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Procyon Corporation

Royal DSM NV

Smith & Nephew PLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 588 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels

Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot

Hydrogels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market

Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Contact Lens Fits by Category (In %): 2019

Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age upto 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region for 2018

Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P

Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hydrogel

Types of Hydrogel

Natural Hydrogels

Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Synthetic Hydrogels

Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Hybrid Hydrogels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hq06jl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment