Hydrogels Global Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2030: Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Bodes Well for Growth

The global market for Hydrogels estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Hydrogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
- Ashland, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BSN Medical GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.
- Derma Sciences, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gentell Corporation
- Hollister, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- MPM Medical LLC
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Procyon Corporation
- Royal DSM NV
- Smith & Nephew PLC
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|588
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market
- Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels
- Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot
- Hydrogels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels
- Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
- Global Prevalence of Wounds
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market
- Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Contact Lens Fits by Category (In %): 2019
- Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging
- Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential
- Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage
- Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market
- Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
- Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels
- Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels
- Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
- Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels
- Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery
- Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals
- Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels
- Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age upto 2.5 years)
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)
- Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products
- Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region for 2018
- Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P
- Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Hydrogel
- Types of Hydrogel
- Natural Hydrogels
- Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Synthetic Hydrogels
- Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Hybrid Hydrogels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
