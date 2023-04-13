Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors seats 2 new members in special election

INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis or “Bank”) is pleased to announce that two vacant seats on the Board of Directors (the “Board”) were filled during the Board’s recent 2023 special election.







Kathryn M. Dominguez, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., will serve as an independent director and fill an unexpired term beginning April 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024. More information about Dominguez is available on the university’s website.



Kenneth Kelly, chairman of the board and CEO of First Independence Bank in Detroit, will serve as a member director representing Michigan and fill an unexpired term beginning April 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. More information about Kelly is available on the bank’s website.



In early June, the Board will announce open seats for the 2023 annual election. Additional information can be found on the Bank’s Become a Board Member page on fhlbi.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., the FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and Twitter (@FHLBankIndy).