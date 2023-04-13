The Global Industrial Chillers Market is forecast to grow by USD 1230.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Chillers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082027/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial chillers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure, stringent regulations on refrigerant use, and growing use of industrial chillers across various industries.



The industrial chillers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Plastics

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

• Others



By Type

• Water chillers

• Air chillers



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart connected chillers as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chillers market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in industrial chillers and demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial chillers market covers the following areas:

• Industrial chillers market sizing

• Industrial chillers market forecast

• Industrial chillers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial chillers market vendors that include ait deutschland GmbH, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Friulair S.r.l., General Air Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MTA S.p.A., Paul Mueller Co. Inc., PolyScience, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Senho Machinery Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Sentry Equipment Corp., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, and HYDAC Technology Corp. Also, the industrial chillers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

