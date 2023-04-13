Global Metrology Services Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.2%

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metrology Services Market, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global metrology services market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Metrology is a science of measurement. Metrology is used to validate and verify pre-standard. It helps manufacturers to enhance their efficiency by optimizing productivity without significantly affecting the resource requirements.

There are a number of products that can be independently used or as integrated systems such as quality control or inspection, product quality optimization, measurement (3D), reduce scrap/waste generation, etc. Metrology finds applications across different industry verticals and is witnessing dynamics shift. Various metrology products are used in numerous applications including quality control, reverse engineering, 3D measurement, product quality optimization, etc.



The growing quality requirements in the industries and usage of advanced technology for measurement is expected to drive market growth during forecast period. To deliver high quality product to the customers, manufacturing industries, automotive, aerospace, power consumption, consumer electronics, and are employing metrology solutions in their industrial products.

Metrology is used to measure high level of accuracy and precision feature of a product. Metrology is also used to measure physical and technical change to predict performance in the future.



Rising pressure on global infrastructure is expected to propel the global metrology services market growth over the forecast period. According to the United Nations (UN), the global population is expected to reach around 9 billion by 2050 with around 180,000 people being added to the urban population every day.

According to the same source, over 2 billion people would be of age above 60 years. All this is directly expected to put substantial stress on food, energy, and other primary needs. As a result, manufacturers are under constant pressure to meet the growing demand and keep their production capacity at par with rising demand.

Thus, trends such as fast-growing and aging population and rising consumerism are putting pressure on global infrastructure and resources. There is a need to effectively manage these challenges for sustainable growth. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the global metrology services market growth over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global metrology services market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global metrology services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global metrology services market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1186.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3337.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Metrology Services Market, By Product Type:

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Gantry machines

Bridge machines

Articulated arm machines

Horizontal arm machines

Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)

3D laser scanners

White light scanners

Laser trackers

Global Metrology Services Market, By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power generation

Others

Global Metrology Services Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

