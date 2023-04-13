Global Clinical Diagnostic Market to 2028: Growing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Diagnostic Market, By Test, By Product, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global clinical diagnostic market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Qiagen N.V

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Clinical diagnostic is the process of identifying a disease, condition, or injury based on the signs & symptoms a patient is having and patient's health history and physical exam. Clinical diagnostics have been also found to be valuable for the prevention, detection, and management of the disease. These tests help detect and monitor many medical conditions, such as chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases that are being used to analyze drug therapies.



Growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in use of clinical diagnostic, growing geriatric population, increase in research and development, and outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide are expected to drive growth of the global clinical diagnostic market.



For instance, in September 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) planned to give a funding of US$ 129.3 million to 9 companies to scale-up manufacturing support for a new set of COVID-19 testing technologies as part of Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative. Moreover, in March 2020, Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), supported by the European Commission's Horizon 2020 Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, announced EUR 72 million funding to five organizations working to innovate diagnostic portfolios.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global clinical diagnostic market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global clinical diagnostic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global clinical diagnostic market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $69786.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $105907.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Clinical Diagnostic Market, By Test:

Lipid Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Panel

Complete Blood Count

Electrolyte Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Other Tests

Global Clinical Diagnostic Market, By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Other Products

Global Clinical Diagnostic Market, By End User:

Hospital Laboratory

Diagnostic Laboratory

Point-of-Care Testing

Other End Users

Global Clinical Diagnostic Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gou7xv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment