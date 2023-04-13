Global Packaging Adhesives Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market, By Technology, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global packaging adhesives market and provides market size (US$ Billion and Tons) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

3M Company

Paramelt B.V.

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik SA

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Ashland Inc.

Dymax Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Adhesives are used in packaging materials such as corrugated boards, cartons, winding of cardboard tubes, sealing of cases and bags, and adhesion of labels. Growing demand for adhesives from the packaging industry is driving growth of the global packaging adhesive market.

According to the Fibre Box Association (FBA), corrugated packaging produced by average corrugator plant was 1,010 million square feet of combined board in 2021, compared to 968 million square feet in 2030 in North America. Increasing production of corrugated packaging is increasing demand for packaging adhesives which in turn is driving growth of this market.



Market Dynamics:

By technology, water-based packaging adhesives are gaining traction in the market, owing to its low toxicity and low cost. Hot melt adhesives segment held significant market share in the global packaging adhesive market in 2021. This is attributed to advantages of hot melt adhesives such as adhesion by cooling and its ability of flowing into gaps and joining of ill-fitting surfaces.



Among region, Asia Pacific held largest market share in 2021 due to significant demand from China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Increasing demand for packaging materials from various industries such as automotive, electrical and chemical, and food and beverages in the region is aiding in growth of this market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global packaging adhesives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global packaging adhesives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, packaging adhesives manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global packaging adhesives market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Packaging Adhesives Market, By Technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Others

Global Packaging Adhesives Market, By Application:

Corrugated Packaging

Labeling

Flexible Packaging

Case & Carton

Folding Cartons

Specialty Packaging

Others

