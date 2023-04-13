The Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market is forecast to grow by USD 63.83 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060945/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the swim and multisport watch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in the semiconductor industry, the proliferation of low-cost swim and multisport watches, and product innovations and branding and promotions.



The swim and multisport watch market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Multisport watches

• Swim watches



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising number of partnerships and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the swim and multisport watch market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for waterproof and durable watches and product launches and product expansions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the swim and multisport watch market covers the following areas:

• Swim and multisport watch market sizing

• Swim and multisport watch market forecast

• Swim and multisport watch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading swim and multisport watch market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Apple Inc., Bryton Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., COROS Wearables Inc., Garmin Ltd., Guangzhou Pasnew Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou SKMEI Watch Co., Ltd., Moov Inc., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, SENBONO STORE, Soleus, Swimmo Inc., Swimovate Ltd., Timex Group, TomTom NV, Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Zepp Health Corp. Also, the swim and multisport watch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

