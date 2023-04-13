The Global Network Switches Market is forecast to grow by $10802.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Switches Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060862/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the network switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data center construction, growing IT and telecommunication industry, and growing adoption of networking devices by SMEs.



The network switches market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Servers and storage providers

• Telecommunication providers

• Enterprise and industrial usage



By Technology

• 100 GbE

• 10 GbE

• 40 GbE

• 100 MbE and 1 GbE



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing data volumes across enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the network switches market growth during the next few years. Also, growing technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud computing technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the network switches market covers the following areas:

• Network switches market sizing

• Network switches market forecast

• Network switches market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network switches market vendors that include ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DrayTek Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLANET Technology Corp., Ruijie Networks Co., and TP Link Corp. Ltd. Also, the network switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________