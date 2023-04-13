Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2023: Rise in Adoption of Advanced NPWT Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

3M

Cardinal Health

Smith+Nephew

Genadyne

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medela AG

Convatec Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley Group Ltd

Cork Medical, LLC

Devon Medical Products

Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure, refers to wound dressing systems that continuously or intermittently apply sub-atmospheric pressure to the system, creating positive pressure on the surface of a wound.

Negative-pressure therapy technology has gained popularity as a management technique for various acute and chronic wounds or surgical wounds. Benefits of negative-pressure wound therapy include faster wound granulation and re-epithelialization, reduction of bacterial load, and increased tissue oxygenation.



Rise in adoption of advanced NPWT systems, which include open-pore foam sponge, adhesive dressing, and vacuum pump, is driving the global market.

Additionally, negative-pressure wound therapy technology provides advantages such as better healing of transplanted skin and shorter hospital stay for patients receiving split-thickness skin grafts.

Recent improvements in negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, such as increased accuracy and efficiency in smart pressure portable NPWT devices, has led to an increase in demand for these devices. In developed countries, demand for NPWT devices is increasing in homecare settings due to safety features, easy handling, and high awareness about the devices.



Increasing awareness regarding chronic wounds and its treatments is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of global burden of diabetes and increase in the prevalence of chronic wounds and ulcer is expected to drive the growth of the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market for the forecast period.

For instance, according to a study titled 'An estimate of the economic burden of venous leg ulcers associated with deep venous disease' published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, in August 2021 reported that venous leg ulcers (VLU) account for 70% of all chronic leg ulcers and are associated with a recurrence rate of 60-70% at 10 years, globally. The deep venous ulcers are responsible for 90% of the venous return to the right atrium from the lower extremities. Such a recurrence of the condition creates the need for NPWT devices and is thus expected to drive the growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2288.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3789.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By Product Type:

Single-use NPWT Devices

Conventional NPWT Devices

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By Application:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Others (Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, etc.)

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others (Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w23nlc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment