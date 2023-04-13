The Global Modular Cleanroom Market is forecast to grow by $2868.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973806/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the modular cleanroom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for modular cleanrooms, expansion of manufacturing facilities by vendors, and increasing demand from semiconductor industry.



The modular cleanroom market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardwall

• Softwall



By End-user

• Medical

• Semiconductor

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for modular cleanrooms from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as one of the prime reasons driving the modular cleanroom market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product launches and increasing innovation by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the modular cleanroom market covers the following areas:

• Modular cleanroom market sizing

• Modular cleanroom market forecast

• Modular cleanroom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular cleanroom market vendors that include Abtech Inc., ACH Engineering Inc., AES Clean Technology, Allied Cleanrooms, American Cleanroom Systems, BasX Solutions, Bigneat Ltd., Clean Rooms International Inc., Clean Rooms West Inc., CleanAir Solutions Inc., Flowstar Corp., Gerbig Engineering, HY Cleanroom System Co. Ltd, Lennox Clean Room Technologies, MAK Clean Air Systems Pvt. Ltd., Modular Cleanrooms Inc., Nicomac Europe Srl, OCTANORM North America Inc., ProCleanroom, and Terra Universal Inc. Also, the modular cleanroom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

