The Global Fast Attack Craft Market is forecast to grow by $2025.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

Our report on the fast attack craft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater focus on ISR operations, rising geopolitical tensions between countries, and increase in defense budgets.



The fast attack craft market is segmented as below:

By Application

• National defense

• Technical research



By Type

• Missile-armed FAC

• Non-missile armed FAC



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for warships as one of the prime reasons driving the fast attack craft market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in fast attack craft and organic growth strategies by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fast attack craft market covers the following areas:

• Fast attack craft market sizing

• Fast attack craft market forecast

• Fast attack craft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast attack craft market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd., CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES DE NORMANDIE, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Goa Shipyard Ltd., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd., Navantia SA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the fast attack craft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

