The Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market is forecast to grow by USD 61.68 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.63% during the forecast period

Our report on the direct drive wind turbine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government policies, rise in wind energy consumption, and reduction in cost for wind projects.



The direct drive wind turbine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Capacity

• Less than 1MW

• 1MW to 3MW

• More than 3MW



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of offshore wind farm installations as one of the prime reasons driving the direct drive wind turbine market growth during the next few years. Also, organic growth strategies by vendors and growing advancement in direct drive wind turbines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the direct drive wind turbine market covers the following areas:

• Direct drive wind turbine market sizing

• Direct drive wind turbine market forecast

• Direct drive wind turbine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct drive wind turbine market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Anhui Hummer Dynamo Co. Ltd., Bachmann electronic GmbH, Bora Energy, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, ENERCON GmbH, Extol Wind, Foshan Ouyad Electronic Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Leitwind SPA, M Torres Disenos Industriales SAU, Mervento Power Technology AB, Northern Power Systems Srl, Qingdao Hengfeng Wind Power Generator Co. Ltd., ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, XEMC Darwind BV, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the direct drive wind turbine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

