Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is likely to surpass US$ 210 Billion amid demand for Automation in the Manufacturing and Service Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market revenue was estimated at US$ 21.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25 .6 % from 2022 to 2032.



By the end of 2032, the IoRT market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 210 b illion . The service sector segment will dominate the market at a projected CAGR of 25.4 % from 2022 to 2032.

The rise in the adoption of the IoRT in industrial automation around the world is projected to expand the market.

The market for the Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) is expected to grow rapidly for a variety of causes. It includes technological developments, rising demand for automation across a number of industries, and the expanding popularity of connected devices.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17001

The capabilities of robots have been greatly enhanced by the development of sophisticated sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and computer vision technologies.

These developments have resulted in efficiency, accuracy, and environment adaptability of IoRT solutions.

These solutions are becoming more popular as automation requirements rise in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Robots are being used more frequently to complete tasks like material handling, inspection, and assembly, increasing productivity and lowering costs.

The emergence of connected devices, including robots, has resulted from the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). This has increased productivity and enhanced automation across various industries.

The demand for IoRT solutions is being fueled by recent innovations and developments in autonomous vehicles, such as drones and self-driving cars. These vehicles need sophisticated sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms to navigate and carry out advanced tasks. The demand for IoRT solutions have been rising in demand as a result of these developments.

Key Takeaways from the Internet of Robotic Things Market

The global internet of robotic things market exhibited a high CAGR of around 25.6% during the historical period.

during the historical period. North America internet of robotic things market is projected to be worth US$ 41.4 billion in 2032.

billion in 2032. The USA internet of things market is set to create an absolute dollar growth of US$ 67.81 billion through 2032.

through 2032. Based on top platform, the device management platform segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on application, the service sector segment witnessed prominent growth at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2017 to 2021.





“In recent times, rise of automation in service sector has paved way for mass manufacturing. Especially, hospitality sector will be prominent consumer in this segment by 2032,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17001

Competitive Analysis: Internet of Robotic Things Market

The market players are investing heavily in research and development for new and efficient products. The companies are also focusing on product launches to augment their market positions.

The key players include ABB Ltd., Kuka AG., Irobot Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corporation, Honda MotorsCo., Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aethon Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

For instance,

In January 2022 - The high-speed, 4-axis, compact IRB 460 robot with artificial was developed by ABB for industrial use. It is made specifically for applications involving palletizing, depalletizing, and material handling and has smart wireless sensors.

In February 2019 – FedEx announced the deployment of a robotic delivery system that can help retailers distribute same-day orders to their customers. It is also equipped with pedestrian-safe technology that makes use of LIDAR and multiple cameras to detect its surrounding.

Get More Exclusive Insights into Internet of things Market Study



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Internet of Robotic Things presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals segments in terms of component (sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems), in terms of software (real-time streaming analytics, security solutions, data management, remote monitoring systems, network bandwidth management), in terms of platform (device management platform, application management platform, network management platform), in terms of service (professional and managed services), in terms of application (collaborative industrial robots, and service robots) and region.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17001

Internet of Robotic Things Market Outlook by Category:



By Component:

Sensors

Actuators

Power Sources

Control Systems

By Software:

Real-time Streaming Analytics

Security Solutions

Data Management

Remote Monitoring Systems

Network Bandwidth Management



By Platform:

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform



By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Service Robots

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2022) US$ 21.4 billion Projected Market Valuation (2032) US$ 210.0 billion Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) 29.5 Forecast Period 2022 to 2032 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2021 Market Analysis Value (US$ billion) Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered USA

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

Singapore

Malaysia

Sri Lanka

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Korea

Finland

Hungary

Rest of the World Key Segments Covered Type

Spill Material

Spill Environment

Application

Region Key Companies Profiled ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG.

Irobot Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Google Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Intel Corporation

Honda MotorsCo. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Aethon Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17001

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Internet of Robotics Things Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ million) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ million) Projections, 2022 to 2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Component

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ million) Analysis By Component, 2017 to 2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ million) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2022 to 2032

5.3.1. Sensors

5.3.2. Actuators

5.3.3. Power Sources

5.3.4. Control Systems

5.3.5. Others

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Component, 2017 to 2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Component, 2022 to 2032

For more Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/internet-of-robotics-things-market

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Technology Landscape

Internet of Everything Market Size : is expected to increase from US$ 1,074.1 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3,335.1 Billion by 2030.

Telecom Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Share : is estimated to reach a worth of nearly US$ 3,31,542.6 Million by 2032, with a forecasted CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Demand : is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of around 34% between 2022 and 2032.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth : to hit a valuation of US$ 33.52 billion by 2033. The market is projected to showcase a monumental CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2033.

3D Metrology Market Outlook : is predicted to increase significantly at an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach US$ 24.53 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com