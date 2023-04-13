Healthcare Analytics Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 145.20 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Rising Trends, Market Demand and Opportunity Analysis

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Healthcare Analytics Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The first-class Healthcare Analytics market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for businesses. The market analysis puts light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. An all-inclusive Healthcare Analytics business report provides a complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market was valued at USD 18.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 145.20 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 24.58% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Healthcare analytics assist healthcare professionals in finding opportunities to enhance patient engagement, clinical outcomes, patient engagement and care delivery. Healthcare analytics solutions make use of the vast amounts of collected data for offering organizations with actionable insights.

In recent years, healthcare analytics market has become one of the significant needs across health systems. Healthcare analytics has brought several changes in the healthcare industry across various regions. Many programs, actions and federal policies were initiated by the governments to experience progress in healthcare services

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Healthcare Analytics market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Healthcare Analytics market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Opportunities

Furthermore, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine and cloud-based analytics extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in the focus on value-based medicine and rise in augmented analytics will further expand the healthcare analytics solutions market's growth rate in the future.

The Healthcare Analytics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

IBM (US)

Wipro Limited (India)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Inovalon (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

MEDEANALYTICS, INC. (US)

Optum, Inc. (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US)

CitiusTech Inc. (US)

IQVIA (US)

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Key Market Segments Covered in Healthcare Analytics Industry Research

Type

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Delivery Model

On-Demand

On-Premise

Application

Clinical Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

ACOS

HIES

MCOS

TPAS

Key Industry Drivers:

The increase in the cost of operations and the decline in reimbursements for laboratory services

The surge in the cost of various medical procedures, along with the reduction in reimbursements for laboratory services, accelerate the demand for healthcare interoperability solutions across healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

The rise in the adoption of electronic health records (EHR)

It is a challenge to store the bulk data generated by the electronic health records (EHR) on the local storage devices due to the risk associated with the loss of essential data. Hence, deploying these healthcare analytics in the healthcare sector becomes critical to enable easy sharing and storage of big data.

Healthcare Analytics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the healthcare analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare analytics market because of the geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the adoption of advanced analytical solutions in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Healthcare Analytics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Delivery Model Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Region Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

