The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is forecast to grow by $23.18 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

Our report on the ambulatory surgical centers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing cataract ambulatory surgeries, growing chronic diseases, and increase in demand for cosmetic surgeries.



The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single-specialty centers

• Multi-specialty centers



By Modality

• Hospital-affiliated ASCs

• Freestanding ASCs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the ambulatory surgical centers market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and ASCs collaborating with hospitals and clinics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ambulatory surgical centers market covers the following areas:

• Ambulatory surgical centers market sizing

• Ambulatory surgical centers market forecast

• Ambulatory surgical centers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambulatory surgical centers market vendors that include Advanced Data Systems Corp., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

