NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval Received by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for Merger

NORWICH, N.Y., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) announced that, on April 12, 2023, the shareholders of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) voted overwhelmingly to approve the proposed merger of Salisbury with NBT (the “Merger”). Salisbury reported over 72% of the issued and outstanding shares of Salisbury were represented at a special shareholder meeting and over 92% the votes cast were voted to approve the Merger.

“We are excited that Salisbury's shareholders demonstrated strong support for the merger at yesterday’s shareholder meeting,” stated NBT President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Watt, Jr. “NBT looks forward to welcoming Salisbury's customers and their employees to our team. Together, we are working to integrate two high-quality community banks with long histories of service to our customers and communities. We have confidence that the transition to NBT will be a seamless experience. Our Salisbury customers will enjoy the larger NBT branch network and broader variety of financial services offered by NBT and our subsidiaries.”

On December 5, 2022, the Company and Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Salisbury will merge with and into NBT, in an all-stock transaction, that will provide market extension for the combined company. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Salisbury is a premier community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, CT, and its primary subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, is a Connecticut-chartered commercial bank with 14 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York, and southwestern Massachusetts.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.74 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services subsidiaries. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, is a full-service regional insurance agency.

Forward Looking Statements

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

No Offer

