The Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is forecast to grow by USD 6750.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.55% during the forecast period

Our report on the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferation of high-end servers, growing demand for low latency and high-speed memory modules, and rise in demand for smartphones and smart wearables.



The non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Enterprise storage and server

• High-end workstation

• Others



By Type

• NVDIMM-N

• NVDIMM-F



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for fifth-generation technology as one of the prime reasons driving the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of innovative technology for IoT applications and the increasing popularity of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market covers the following areas:

• Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market sizing

• Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market forecast

• Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-volatile dual in-line memory module market vendors that include Avalanche Technology Inc., CrossBar Inc., Diodes Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kioxia Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Netlist Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanmina Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp. Also, the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

