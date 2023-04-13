The Global Ice Cream Market is forecast to grow by $ 26308.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Cream Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340323/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ice cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches, increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream, and increase in number of ice cream parlours.



The ice cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Impulse

• Take home

• Artisanal



By Type

• Dairy

• Non-Dairy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the ice cream market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of private-label brands and business strategies adopted by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ice cream market covers the following areas:

• Ice cream market sizing

• Ice cream market forecast

• Ice cream market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ice cream market vendors that include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Eclipse Foods, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe Group LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Nightfood Holdings Inc., Oatly Group AB, Perfect Day Inc., Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Mars Inc. Also, the ice cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

