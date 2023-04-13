The Global Smart Grid IT Systems Market is forecast to grow by $ 19384.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Grid IT Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952834/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart grid IT systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency, rapid adoption of smart grid technology, and strict regulations by governments to reduce carbon emissions.



The smart grid IT systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• EMS

• DMS

• OMS

• Data analytics



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing role of utility service providers in energy management as one of the prime reasons driving the smart grid IT systems market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of smart devices and applications by utility companies and use of computing power for digital transformation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart grid IT systems market covers the following areas:

• Smart grid IT systems market sizing

• Smart grid IT systems market forecast

• Smart grid IT systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart grid IT systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENEL X srl, General Electric Co., Globema SP Z O O, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Also, the smart grid IT systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

