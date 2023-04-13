TalkingParents Sponsors Co-Parenting Success Summit

Fort Walton Beach, FL, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkingParents is the platinum sponsor for the Co-Parenting Success Summit, a virtual event designed to help families create healthy relationships and raise happy kids before, during, and after divorce. The summit takes place April 17th-21st, featuring 25+ world-class experts who will share their powerful tips, strategies, and tools to help families navigate the challenges of co-parenting with grace and success.

The Co-Parenting Success Summit is the brainchild of Mark Pearson of Mark Pearson Coaching. After a difficult divorce, Pearson experienced the challenges of co-parenting firsthand and realized the need for a comprehensive resource for families going through similar experiences. To fill that gap, he decided to create the Co-Parenting Success Summit, which features a diverse range of speakers, including certified divorce coaches, psychologists, therapists, attorneys, financial experts, mediators, and more.

"We believe that co-parenting can be a positive and successful experience, even in the midst of difficult circumstances. That's why we've brought together some of the best and brightest minds in the field to share their insights and advice with families who are going through this challenging time."

-Mark Pearson, Mark Pearson Coaching

The summit will cover a wide range of topics spanning the five most important aspects of navigating the co-parenting journey—the social aspect, the emotional aspect, the legal aspect, the financial aspect, and the functional aspect. Sessions are free to watch in real-time, beginning at 12 p.m. PST each day. Register Now.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

