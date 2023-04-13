The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow by $98.9 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816764/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart city ICT infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in smart cities, need for energy conservation, and increase in IT consolidation and modernization.



The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Smart utilities

• Smart transport

• Smart home and building

• Others



By Application

• Communication

• Transportation

• Express

• Government

• Education



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the proliferation of smart city projects in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the smart city ICT infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of smart healthcare and partnerships among countries to develop smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart city ICT infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market sizing

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market forecast

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart city ICT infrastructure market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., and NTT Communications Corp. Also, the smart city ICT infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



