The Global Cakes and Pastries Market is forecast to grow by USD 22.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793970/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cakes and pastries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing millennial population more inclined toward convenience foods, growing demand for artisan-baked products, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products.



The cakes and pastries market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cakes

• Pastries



By Sector

• Food service

• Retail



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for sugar-free bakery products as one of the prime reasons driving the cakes and pastries market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for vegan cakes and pastries and increasing demand for frozen bakery products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cakes and pastries market covers the following areas:

• Cakes and pastries market sizing

• Cakes and pastries market forecast

• Cakes and pastries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cakes and pastries market vendors that include American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dofreeze LLC, Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC, EUROPASTRY SA, Flowers Foods Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rubicon Bakers LLC, The Essentials Baking Co., The Wadia Group, Tyson Foods Inc., WPP Plc, and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Also, the cakes and pastries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________