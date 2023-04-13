Financial Data Exchange Appoints Jean-Paul LaClair as Senior Director of Product

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is excited to welcome Jean-Paul LaClair as its new Senior Director of Product. LaClair brings valuable experience to FDX, having previously co-chaired the organization's Global Summit Working Group.

In his new role, LaClair will oversee the development, management, and strategy of FDX's comprehensive product portfolio, including API documentation, Security Guidelines, and the creation of a Certification program. As an executive technical and business resource, LaClair will support FDX's working groups, committees, and software products and services, ensuring the organization meets the needs of its international standards body.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Paul to the FDX team. His extensive experience in the financial services industry, proven leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation make him a perfect fit. Jean-Paul's expertise and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of FDX, and we look forward to working together to advance our mission of delivering seamless, secure, and customer-centric financial solutions for all," said Don Cardinal, Managing Director of the Financial Data Exchange.

LaClair boasts an impressive 16-year career dedicated to expanding financial services to all communities. He has excelled in various roles, from establishing new branches and introducing banking products to underserved markets, to revising bank strategies for targeted value propositions and spearheading financial wellness and open banking strategies. Throughout his career, LaClair has managed large tech and product teams, overseen multi-$100MM P&Ls, and delivered experiences that have positively impacted over 20 million consumers. His focus on aligning business outcomes with customer needs has enabled him to build high-performing teams, strategies, products, business lines, and channels that deliver value to customers and businesses alike. LaClair holds a degree in economics and sociology from Cornell University.

“As a firm believer in the power of data-driven decisions and the importance of teamwork, FDX's strong alignment with my leadership approach and the opportunity to make an even greater impact at scale drew me to the organization. I strive to be the catalyst and connector who empowers and enables individuals to achieve common goals,” said LaClair. “As Senior Director of Product, I will aim to foster a thriving ecosystem that generates mutual value, propels innovation, and promotes sustained growth and success for everyone involved in the industry.”

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange, LLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers consumers through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants. FDX is an independent subsidiary of FS-ISAC. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

Contact:

Porche Matthews, Marketing Manager

pmatthews@financialdataexchange.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a81d1955-5ca1-486f-9de8-9e75c1c9ed10