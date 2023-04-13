The Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market is forecast to grow by $53361.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.94% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03231990/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the stand alone cloud storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced capital and operating expenditure (OPEX), growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data, and significant growth in IoT and big data.



The stand alone cloud storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid stand alone cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the stand alone cloud storage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technology collaboration and emergence of advanced storage technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stand alone cloud storage market covers the following areas:

• Stand alone cloud storage market sizing

• Stand alone cloud storage market forecast

• Stand alone cloud storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stand alone cloud storage market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Egnyte Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Navisite LLC, Quantum Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Internet AG, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., and Cloudian Inc. Also, the stand alone cloud storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

