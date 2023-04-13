The Global Vitamin Ingredients Market is forecast to grow by $1280.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009267/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the vitamin ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency, increasing marketing initiatives and strategies, and increasing risk of lifestyle diseases.



The vitamin ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Animal feed

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Cosmetics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in R&D expenditure on animal feed as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for supplements for skin and hair and rising demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamin ingredients market vendors that include AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Hangzhou Focus Corp., Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Lonza Group Ltd., Microbelcaps S.A., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nulab Inc., ParkAcre Ltd., Private Label Nutra, TNN Development Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd. Also, the vitamin ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

