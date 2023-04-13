The Global Food Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $79.41 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840425/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevention of food counterfeiting, the need to avoid food wastage, and the growing demand for convenient packaging and processed food.



The food packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Flexible plastic

• Rigid plastic

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Dairy products

• Poultry meat and sea food

• Fruits and vegetables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the food packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of sustainable packaging and smart packaging solutions by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food packaging market covers the following areas:

• Food packaging market sizing

• Food packaging market forecast

• Food packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Metal Packaging Europe, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj. Also, the food packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840425/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________