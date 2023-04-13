Wax Dispersants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 2.1 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global wax dispersants market stood at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of Wax Dispersants is also increasing due to growing demand from the paints and coatings industry. The paints and coatings industry is one of the major end-users of wax dispersants. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings has led to the development of new and advanced wax dispersants.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85534

Wax dispersants help in improving the durability, gloss, and scratch resistance of the coating. The rising demand for high-performance coatings in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and furniture is expected to propel the growth of the wax dispersants market in the near future.

Additionally, increasing demand for adhesives is also driving the demand for Wax Dispersants. The demand for adhesives is increasing due to their versatility and ease of use. Wax dispersants play a crucial role in improving the adhesive properties of the product by preventing the agglomeration of wax particles. They also improve the wetting and spreading properties of the adhesive, thereby enhancing its performance.

Furthermore, the rising demand from the printing inks industry is another factor that is escalating the growth of the Wax Dispersants market. The printing inks industry is another major end-user of wax dispersants. Wax dispersants help in improving the gloss, rub resistance, and scratch resistance of the printed surface. They also prevent the build-up of ink on the printing plate, thereby improving printing quality.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, polymeric dispersants, is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant rate.

This growth can be attributed to their growing adoption in various end-use industries and their eco-friendliness and low-VOC content.

Based on the application, the texturizing agents segment holds the highest market share, due to the growing demand for convenience food products, changing food habits, and increasing awareness about healthy eating.

By End-Use, the personal care & cosmetics segment holds the highest market share, attributed to the factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about personal hygiene and grooming.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85534<ype=S

Global Wax Dispersants Market: Growth Drivers

The global Wax Dispersants market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2028, due to government regulations regarding the use of eco-friendly and low-VOC products.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the strategic partnerships and collaborations between key players in the market.

Additionally, the expansion in the oil & gas sector boosting wax dispersants is another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Wax Dispersants Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the Wax Dispersants market during the forecast period.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the increasing demand for these products in various end-use industries, the presence of key market players in the region, and the growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Additionally, favorable regulatory environment, and high levels of investment in the sector in the region, are expected to further aid the market's growth.



Global Wax Dispersants Market: Key Players



Some of the key market players in the global Wax Dispersants market are:

Dow

Alkhebra Technology

SLB

Clariant

Schlumberger Limited

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Company

ChampionX

Halliburton

Croda International Plc

Zirax Limited

Refinery Specialties, Inc.

Evonik



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85534

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the wax dispersants industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for wax dispersants. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Croda International Plc launched a new range of wax dispersants, called IncroMax Wax Dispersions. These products are designed to improve the stability and performance of water-based formulations in various industries such as coatings, adhesives, and personal care.

launched a new range of wax dispersants, called IncroMax Wax Dispersions. These products are designed to improve the stability and performance of water-based formulations in various industries such as coatings, adhesives, and personal care. In 2021, Lubrizol Corporation introduced its new Solsperse ™ W200 wax dispersant, which is designed to improve the stability and dispersion of wax particles in water-based systems. The company claims that this new product can help reduce settling and sedimentation in paints, coatings, and inks.

introduced its new wax dispersant, which is designed to improve the stability and dispersion of wax particles in water-based systems. The company claims that this new product can help reduce settling and sedimentation in paints, coatings, and inks. In the same year, Momentive Performance Materials announced the launch of its new NXT* silane product, which is designed to improve adhesion and durability in coatings and other applications. This product can also be used as a wax dispersant in certain formulations.



Global Wax Dispersants Market: Segmentation

Type

Polymeric Dispersants

Nonionic Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Solvents

Additives

Others



Application

Production Tubing

Wellbores

Pipelines

Separators

Heat Exchangers

Valves

Texturizing Agents

Pesticides

Herbicides

Others

End-use

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com