The Global Online Lingerie Market is forecast to grow by USD 9591.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period

Our report on the online lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost benefits for retailers operating in the online space, increasing smartphone penetration along with the growing e-commerce industry, and changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers.



The online lingerie market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bras

• Panties

• Others



By Price Range

• Economy

• Premium



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of subscription services as one of the prime reasons driving the online lingerie market growth during the next few years. Also, cutting edge technology paired with social media platforms and availability of top brands, measurement apps, and location-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online lingerie market covers the following areas:

• Online lingerie market sizing

• Online lingerie market forecast

• Online lingerie market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online lingerie market vendors that include adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Chantelle Group, Chantelle SA, Etam Developpement, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., La Maison Lejaby SASU, Lise Charmel, Nike Inc., Noelle Wolf Ltd., Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., Stockmann Plc, Triumph Intertrade AG, Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolf Lingerie SAS, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Also, the online lingerie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

