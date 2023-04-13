Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts “Value-Based Care 2.0 Specialty Care” event in Nashville in Partnership with OneOncology

CRANBURY, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announced that it will host an Institute for Value-Based Medicine (IVBM) event on specialty care in Nashville, Tenn., on May 11. The in-person event, “Value-Based Care 2.0 Specialty Care,” will be held in partnership with OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, at Omni Nashville Hotel from 4-9:30 p.m. CDT.







AJMC’s IVBM events provide a platform for educational exchange, where experienced specialists gather to share their insights and discuss the latest advancements in value-based care for oncology and population health stakeholders. These sessions bring together diverse panels of healthcare professionals who engage in lively discussions centered around the latest updates in specialty cancer care and value-based approaches.



“We are proud to partner with OneOncology for our ‘Value-Based Care 2.0 Specialty Care’ IVBM event in Nashville,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of AJMC. “Value-based care is crucial to the future of health care, and we are excited to partner with OneOncology, as their mission shares the common goal of providing the highest quality of care to patients.”

The event will cover the following sessions:

Welcome and Introduction Presenters: Duncan Allen, M.H.A., senior vice president of clinical services at OneOncology Chris Booker, partner at Frist Cressey Ventures





Funding Specialty Investments: Venture Capital Panel

Presenters: Chris Booker, partner at Frist Cressey Ventures Stephen Schleicher, M.D., MBA, medical oncologist and chief medical officer at Tennessee Oncology





Scaling the Specialty Provider: Monogram Health Presenter: Michael Uchrin, MBA, CEO and cofounder of Monogram Health





Rethinking the Specialty Care Model Presenter: Sam Holliday, MBA, CEO and cofounder of Oshi Health





Advanced Care Navigation for Specialty Presenter: Sam Mullangi, M.D., fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center





Rating Specialty Performance: How Embold Health Uses Data to Measure Performance of Specialty Providers Presenter: Daniel Stein, M.D., MBA, CEO and founder at Embold Health





Making Specialty Analytics Actionable Presenter: Garrett Young, senior director of clinical and strategic analytics at OneOncology



To learn more about the event, visit the registration page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garafola

MJH Life Sciences

lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c84a982a-c00e-4800-aedb-abbfb39aa86d