Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 2,739.82 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

The global throat cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 2,739.82 million by 2030.

Throat cancer is a type of cancer that forms in tissues of the pharynx (the hollow tube inside the neck that starts behind the nose and ends at the top of the windpipe and esophagus). Throat cancer includes cancer of the nasopharynx (the upper part of the throat behind the nose), the oropharynx (the middle part of the pharynx), and the hypopharynx (the bottom part of the pharynx). Cancer of the larynx (voice box) may also be included as a type of throat cancer. Most throat cancers are squamous cell carcinomas (cancer that begins in thin, flat cells that look like fish scales), also called pharyngeal cancer.

Increasing awareness about throat cancer has enhanced the market demand. The rising healthcare expenditure for better health services also contributes to the market's growth. The major market players focus on various service launches and approvals during this crucial period.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, announced the launch of the Digital LightCycler System, Roche's first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system. This next-generation system detects disease and is designed to accurately quantify trace amounts of specific DNA and RNA targets not typically detectable by conventional PCR methods. This has helped the company to increase its Global presence in the market

In March 2021, Hologic, Inc. announced that the company had acquired Diagenode, a privately held Globalan developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products. This further strengthens the molecular diagnostics business in the Global market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Illumina

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Merck KGaA.

Hologic, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

B.D

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Diasorin S.P.A

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beijing O&D Biotech Co., Ltd

PlexBio Co, Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Canon Inc.

FONAR Corp.

Medonica Co. LTD

MinFound Medical Systems Co

Sternmed Gmbh

Time Medical Holding.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

Rise in healthcare expenditure for cancer diagnosis and treatment

Across the globe, research and development activities are escalating owing to the public health expenditure with economic performances. Rising healthcare expenditure could result in better provision of research and development opportunities. It is anticipated to increase the demand for throat diagnostics. Increasing the healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment also helps the patient take hassle-free advanced diagnostics and treatment for fast recovery. The spending on healthcare is made up of the combination of out-of-pocket payments (people paying for their care), government expenditure, and various sources such as different healthcare schemes published by the government in different regions. It also includes health insurance and activities by non-governmental organizations. This increasing healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment is an opportunity for the market's demand.

Government initiatives toward cancer diagnostics

The government plays a major role while taking the initiative for cancer diseases because cancer is a leading disease worldwide. Throat cancer has increased very rapidly in individuals in past decades. Throat cancer is the most prevalent cancer, with estimated 410,376 people new cases in 2022, according to cancer.gov.

There are several initiatives taken by the government that helps boost the market's demand, and these initiatives will increase awareness among people regarding their health and take early diagnosis for better cure and precaution. Growing healthcare expenditure is also beneficial for further economic growth and healthcare sector growth, and it is primarily fruitful as it significantly affects the development of better and advanced therapeutic options with various diagnostics products.

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing prevalence of throat cancer

Throat cancer is the second most common type of leukemia diagnosed in adults and children, but most cases occur in adults. Although it can be diagnosed at any age, it is uncommon before age 45. The average age of diagnosis is age 68. The rising use of cigarettes and other tobacco substitutes may be partially responsible for the rise in the prevalence of throat cancer.

People affected with throat cancer can see the symptoms such as a cough, changes in their voice, such as hoarseness or not speaking clearly, difficulty swallowing, ear pain, a lump or sore that doesn't heal, a sore throat, and weight loss among others.

Novel technological advancements in throat cancer diagnostics

Radiotherapy has an integral role in the treatment of throat cancer. Although radiotherapy has the potential to cure patients with advanced diseases, it also carries the potential for significant long-term morbidity. New technologies in the setting of head and neck radiotherapy are emerging, which have the potential to increase the cure rate and decrease toxicity. These new technologies include improved radiotherapy treatment design (intensity-modulated radiation therapy) and improved planning and implementation (image-guided radiation therapy).

Key Market Segments Covered in Throat Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & accessories

Test Type

Imaging Test

Blood Test

Biopsy

Others

Cancer Type

Pharyngeal cancer

Laryngeal cancer

Stages

Stage 0

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Age Group

30-65

65 and above

21-29

Below 21

End User

Hospitals

Associated labs

Independent diagnostic laboratories

Diagnostic imaging centers

Cancer research institutes

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Retail sales

Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Throat Cancer Diagnostics report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, rest of Middle East and Africa

North America is expected to dominate the global throat cancer diagnostics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of throat cancer in the region, and also rapid research development is boosting the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product Type Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Stages Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Throat Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

