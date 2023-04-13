sparks & honey Expands Advisory Board Welcoming New Expert In Climate Change, Sophia Kianni

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s (NYSE: OMC) cultural foresight consultancy announced the addition of Sophia Kianni, the founder and executive director of Climate Cardinals, to its world-class Advisory Board. She joins leaders from around the globe with extraordinary experience across all fields, including gender justice, climate change, purpose-driven business and DE&I in marketing and advertising and more.



This new addition comes as sparks & honey finalizes its transition to a full fledged consultancy, helping leaders from across the Fortune 100 stay ahead of disruption and understand cultural insights in real-time. As a member of the Advisory Board, Kianni will help the consultancy and its clients navigate the current climate crisis and narrative, including providing expertise and insights for sparks & honey’s well-respected Cultural Intelligence reports.

“Environmental concerns are a top priority for many Gen Z, influencing their aspirations, activism, and the relationships they seek to have with brands as consumers,” said Hannah Hickman, Senior Vice President, Client Strategy and Head of the Youth Culture Practice at sparks & honey. “Sophia’s passion, talent, and impact is a force to be reckoned with, and we believe brands and institutions have so much to gain from engaging with thought leaders like Sophia.”

Sophia Kianni is an Iranian-American climate activist studying science, technology, & society at Stanford University. In 2019, Kianni founded Climate Cardinals, an international nonprofit working to translate climate information into over 100 languages. She also currently represents the U.S as the youngest member of the inaugural United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. In addition to her work on the UN and at Climate Cardinals, Kianni also serves on several other advisory boards and councils, including The New York Times, World Economic Forum, Web Summit, Iris Project, and American Lung Association.

A frequent writer, her work has been featured in distinguished news outlets including Forbes, Vogue, BBC, NPR, The Guardian and even on the front page of The Washington Post. A prolific public speaker, Kianni has spoken at highly regarded universities including UC Berkeley, Cambridge University and Harvard University. She has also won numerous prestigious awards and titles, including the TED global idea competition, VICE Media's youngest Human of the Year, a National Geographic Young Explorer, and was among Business Insider’s Climate Action 30, one of Teen Vogue's 21 under 21 and a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree.

Kianni’s expertise will be essential to the Youth Culture Practice, with the importance of climate change to younger generations. “I'm excited to join the sparks & honey Advisory Board to educate companies on the importance of sustainability and climate action to members of Gen Z,” said Kianni.

Kianni joins a board of over 70 seasoned leaders, innovators and futurists. This past year, the consultancy has welcomed several new additions to the board including President of Synastry Capital, Janna Meyrowitz Turner and C-Suite Coach and Author, Lola Bakare.

