MedAvail Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, today reported financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

“Since assuming the role of CEO in January 2022, I have been impressed by the many growth opportunities addressable by both our pharmacy services and pharmacy technology solutions,” said Mark Doerr, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “However, I believe it is in the best interest of our company to balance topline growth with an alternative path that targets accelerated profitability. As such, we made the difficult decision earlier this year to restructure and sell a majority of our SpotRx pharmacy services assets to CVS. This action will reduce our operating expense run rate by $35 million to $37 million this year, and our annual cash usage by approximately 65%.”

“As we progress through 2023, we will be focused exclusively on our MedCenter pharmacy technology business as a lean and nimble organization capable of responding quickly to new opportunities as they emerge, primarily within the primary care and urgent care channels where we currently have a majority of our dispensing MedCenters. Longer term, we see opportunities in additional channels and states where we think automated prescription dispensing can play an important role in the future pharmacy landscape.”

“With our recently completed financing, we have a strengthened balance sheet that we believe will support our pharmacy technology growth initiatives, intended to allow us to progress toward profitability without the need for an additional equity capital raise. I am optimistic for what we can achieve as a company this year, and I believe we have created a foundation from which to drive strong, profitable growth over the long-term, to the benefit of our partners, patients and shareholders.”

Recent Highlights

Completed a successful $16 million private placement in March 2023.

Announced a strategic restructuring which included the sale of certain assets of the company’s SpotRx pharmacy services business to CVS.

Post the restructuring, the company currently operates 32 net cumulative dispensing MedCenters in our continuing technology focused business.



Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Highlights

Full year revenue exceeded $43 million, approximately a 95% increase over 2022.

Achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Epic Willow integration and the availability of the MedCenter platform in the Epic App Orchard Gallery.

Completed a successful $50 million private placement by July 2022.

Completed a rewrite of the MedDispense software intended to enable greater flexibility and faster deployment of MedCenters.

Financial Outlook

MedAvail expects stand-alone technology revenue for 2023 to be approximately $3 million, which would represent greater than 100% growth over 2022 stand-alone technology revenue of $1.4 million (excluding revenue attributed to SpotRx).

MedAvail further expects full-year 2023 gross margins to be in excess of 60%.

In addition, the company expects to place an additional 25 net new dispensing MedCenters, which would result in 57 cumulative net dispensing MedCenters generating revenue by the end of 2023.

Conference Call

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MedAvail refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA. See the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding MedAvail's business strategy and market opportunity; preliminary estimates of selected financial results, potential future revenue and cost savings projections and expectations for growth and profitability; restructuring and reorganization targets, customer demand and expansion plans; margin, utilization and cost reduction improvements; customer partnerships and potential financing transactions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of MedAvail's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to successfully achieve the benefits of a pharmacy technology only business and the efficiencies related to a restructuring and reorganization, and risks relating to our ability to successfully consummate potential strategic, financing and restructuring transactions, as well as other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in MedAvail’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and MedAvail’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings MedAvail makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the future. Any preliminary estimates regarding selected 2022 financial results are further subject to the completion of management’s and the audit committee’s final reviews and MedAvail’s other financial closing procedures and are therefore subject to change. You should not place undue reliance on such preliminary information and estimates because they may prove to be materially inaccurate. While we believe that such preliminary information and estimates are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary, and such variations may be material. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and MedAvail specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Pharmacy and hardware revenue $ 11,258 $ 6,954 $ 42,468 $ 21,119 Service revenue 92 326 641 1,010 Total revenue 11,350 7,280 43,109 22,129 Cost of products sold and services: Pharmacy and hardware cost of products sold 11,432 7,562 40,259 21,306 Service costs 44 80 265 506 Total cost of products sold and services 11,476 7,642 40,524 21,812 Operating expense: Pharmacy operations 3,937 4,068 15,907 13,496 General and administrative 4,770 5,544 23,499 22,277 Selling and marketing 1,748 2,148 8,486 7,204 Research and development 163 248 1,115 849 Total operating expense 10,618 12,008 49,007 43,826 Operating loss (10,744 ) (12,370 ) (46,422 ) (43,509 ) Other gain (loss), net - - - 206 Interest income 1 5 2 79 Interest expense (327 ) (261 ) (1,172 ) (589 ) Loss before income taxes (11,070 ) (12,626 ) (47,592 ) (43,813 ) Income tax expense - - (24 ) (2 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,070 ) $ (12,626 ) $ (47,616 ) $ (43,815 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 80,105,540 32,851,997 65,776,384 32,656,325





MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,444 $ 19,689 Restricted cash 676 400 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 thousand for 2022 and $66 thousand for 2021) 2,209 1,189 Inventories 6,937 3,916 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,663 2,191 Total current assets 23,929 27,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,455 5,692 Intangible assets, net 465 2,300 Right-of-use assets 2,085 2,538 Other assets 198 228 Total assets $ 33,132 $ 38,143 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,675 $ 2,477 Accrued liabilities 1,193 1,530 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,213 2,733 Deferred revenue 152 83 Current portion of lease obligations 708 682 Total current liabilities 5,941 7,505 Long-term debt, net 4,798 9,538 Long-term portion of lease obligations 1,569 2,027 Total liabilities 12,308 19,070 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common shares ($0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,169,719 and 32,902,048 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 81 33 Warrants 11,148 1,373 Additional paid-in-capital 256,229 216,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,928 ) (6,928 ) Accumulated deficit (239,706 ) (192,090 ) Total shareholders’ equity 20,824 19,073 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,132 $ 38,143





MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Segments (in thousands) (Unaudited) Retail Pharmacy

Services Pharmacy

Technology Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Revenue: Pharmacy and hardware revenue: Retail pharmacy revenue $ 11,095 $ — $ 11,095 Hardware — 61 61 Subscription — 102 102 Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 11,095 163 11,258 Service revenue: Software integration — — — Software — (17 ) (17 ) Maintenance and support — 43 43 Installation — 55 55 Professional services and other — 11 11 Total service revenue — 92 92 Total revenue 11,095 255 11,350 Cost of products sold and services 11,343 133 11,476 Segment gross profit $ (248 ) $ 122 $ (126 ) Retail Pharmacy

Services Pharmacy

Technology Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Revenue: Pharmacy and hardware revenue: Retail pharmacy revenue $ 6,846 $ — $ 6,846 Hardware — — — Subscription — 108 108 Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 6,846 108 6,954 Service revenue: Software integration — — — Software — 134 134 Maintenance and support — 47 47 Installation — — — Professional services and other — 145 145 Total service revenue — 326 326 Total revenue 6,846 434 7,280 Cost of products sold and services 6,901 741 7,642 Segment gross profit $ (55 ) $ (307 ) $ (362 )





MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Segments (in thousands) (Unaudited) Retail Pharmacy

Services Pharmacy

Technology Total Year Ended December 31, 2022 Revenue: Pharmacy and hardware revenue: Retail pharmacy revenue $ 41,747 $ - $ 41,747 Hardware - 297 297 Subscription - 424 424 Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 41,747 721 42,468 Service revenue: Software - 210 210 Maintenance and support - 170 170 Installation - 132 132 Professional services and other - 129 129 Total service revenue - 641 641 Total revenue 41,747 1,362 43,109 Cost of products sold and services 39,803 721 40,524 Segment gross profit $ 1,944 $ 641 $ 2,585 Retail Pharmacy Services Pharmacy

Technology Total Year Ended December 31, 2021 Revenue: Pharmacy and hardware revenue: Retail pharmacy revenue $ 20,203 $ - $ 20,203 Hardware - 470 470 Subscription - 446 446 Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 20,203 916 21,119 Service revenue: Software - 259 259 Maintenance and support - 161 161 Installation - 39 39 Professional services and other - 551 551 Total service revenue - 1,010 1,010 Total revenue 20,203 1,926 22,129 Cost of products sold and services 20,031 1,781 21,812 Segment gross profit $ 172 $ 145 $ 317

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for non-recurring revenue from a commercial agreement, inventory adjustment, merger-related expenses, and stock-based compensation expense.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, like one-time transaction costs related to the reverse merger. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.