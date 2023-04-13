The Shyft Group to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

NOVI, Mich., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its first quarter 2023 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A conference call and webcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.



Teleconference and webcast access:

A listen-only presentation, supporting materials, and replay of the presentation will be available at:

www.theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts

The conference call can be accessed by telephone with the conference ID provided below:

Dial-In Number: 844-868-8845 (Domestic) or 412-317-6591 (International) Conference ID: 10176292

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:

Randy Wilson

VP, Investor Relations and Treasury

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

248.727.3755