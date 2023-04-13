MaxQ @ Kirtland & Northrop Grumman Unveil New Facility

Albuquerque, NM, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxQ at Kirtland, a new mixed-use development located on Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), held a ribbon cutting with Northrop Grumman on its first phase. MaxQ is designed to transform more than 70 acres of vacant land on the AFB into approximately 1 million square feet of office, laboratory and retail space.

The site is just north of the Air Force Research Labs (AFRL), which consists of two Research Directorates - Directed Energy and Space Vehicles. While technically on Kirtland AFB, MaxQ will not be behind the security fence, and tenants will be accessible to the public. It will have a dedicated pedestrian gate providing secure access to Kirtland AFB and include secure office and lab space.

Northrop Grumman unveiled its new 27,000-square-foot facility to expand capacity to support space systems engineering, integrated mission operations and cybersecurity services for Kirtland Air Force Base and other U.S. military customers. Northrop Grumman is the first organization to occupy a stand-alone building at MaxQ. Construction began in April 2022.

“MaxQ’s unique location offers unparalleled proximity for contractors and others who work with government agencies on Kirtland Air Force Base,” said Kevin Yearout, MaxQ Managing Partner. “It also offers convenience, as it plans to have its own dedicated base entrance. For the thousands who work at Kirtland Air Force Base and to everyone who works or lives near the base, we are planning other tenants including dining and retail.”

MaxQ is made possible through a Department of Defense program called Enhanced Use Leasing, which allows the military to lease land on military bases to the private sector for private development. The United States Air Force and TKD signed the formal 50-year Enhanced Use Lease in October 2020. For more information visit www.MaxQNM.com.

