Client Praises California's Resurgence Behavioral Health for Helping Her and Her Family

Costa Mesa—Just like addiction hurts more than the addict but also affects their family, friends and community, addiction treatment involves those around the person in treatment. A woman found the help she needed for herself at Resurgence Behavioral Health and included her family in a grateful five-star review of the program on Google.

“Resurgence is a great place and helped me,” wrote the client, named Katlin. “Me and my family are very thankful for that.”

Resurgence is a nationwide group of rehab centers based in Costa Mesa, California. It offers the latest treatment for substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription painkillers, and provides a full continuum of care, from detox through rehab and aftercare. Services include medically assisted detox, residential and outpatient rehab, and aftercare programs such as sober living homes that help clients transition into new lives free of harmful substances.

At Resurgence, their facilities are designed to provide a stay that’s as stress-free as possible. Rehab is often thought of as a cold, sterile, almost punishing environment. Instead, Resurgence offers a comfortable setting where clients can better focus on their recovery. Many of its facilities are located in secluded rural areas, in keeping with Resurgence’s belief that being surrounded by the peace and serenity of nature helps open the mind and spirit to healing.

Inside the facility, clients find comfortable, homelike décor and living arrangements. Residents can relax in attractively designed living areas, entertain and challenge themselves with games and keep themselves in good physical condition – while also blowing off steam – in an exercise area. Meals are prepared by onsite chefs. If they wish, clients may smoke outside and enjoy TV in their rooms, and they can have access to their cellphones after their first 14 days of treatment. In addition, couples in recovery may undergo treatment together while living in separate, same-sex accommodations.

Addiction treatment plans are uniquely designed to fit the needs of each client. Addiction specialists use several evidence-based approaches, including cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy, which effectively treat behavioral conditions, including substance use disorder. Treatment can be offered in conjunction with 12 Step programs.

Resurgence also offers dual-diagnosis treatment, which takes a more holistic approach to substance abuse. In dual diagnosis, also known as co-occurring disorders, addiction is viewed as a sign that the client is coping with a deeper emotional or psychological condition than a simple addiction to drugs or alcohol. Resurgence Behavioral Health is a leader in the dual-diagnosis treatment industry.

While all programs are customized for each client, treatment follows a basic continuum that begins with medical detox. This is the pre-treatment phase that can be quite uncomfortable and even painful as the addict goes through withdrawal after long-time use of addictive substances. Resurgence detox is clinically supervised, which not only provides safe relief of withdrawal symptoms but also is delivered with compassion and empathy.

After detox comes the real work: the treatment itself. In residential care, clients get the time and space to focus on their recovery without distractions. Rehab is designed to help clients discover the root causes of their addiction and develop the skills they need to find new, more positive ways of dealing with them.

When the client is ready for a less supervised environment, or if they cannot leave home or work for full-time residential care, they move to outpatient care. Resurgence’s team of therapists provides in-person and virtual support for clients as they transition back to their daily lives.

Anyone in need of substance abuse treatment will find comprehensive care for themselves or a loved one at Resurgence Behavioral Health. For more information, visit Resurgence online or call 855-458-0050.

