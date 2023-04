English French

Publication on April 14, 2023, before market opening

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 16, 2023

EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 16, 2023, at 11 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

Aside from the usual topics, including the 2022 annual and sustainability reports, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders to approve the following resolutions:

The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (including the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 paid in November 2022);

A profit-sharing plan in the form of a grant of 42 EVS shares for each EVS employee, in proportion to their effective services in 2022;

Board mandates: The renewal of the mandate of Accompany You SRL, represented by Mrs. Anne Cambier, as independent Director; The appointment of InnoVision BV, represented by Mr. Serge Van Herck, as Director; and The appointment of FRINSO SRL, represented by Mrs. Soumya Chandramouli, as independent Director.

Updates to the Remuneration policy





An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will also be held on the same day, at 12 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and

The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meetings of May 16, 2023 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings, including the 2022 annual and sustainability reports.

For more information, please contact:







Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

* representing a SRL



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS' management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS



EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Attachment