Publication of NIBE Industrier's Annual Report for 2022

English Swedish

The Annual Report for NIBE Industrier for 2022 is now available on the website, www.nibe.com.

The complete annual report is sent to all shareholders who have informed the company that they wish to receive written information.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on14 April 2023 at 08.00 CET.

Attachment