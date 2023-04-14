Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts 2028

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2028 owing to the increasing prevalence of chromosomal disorders and the increasing demand for early and non-invasive fetal diagnosis across the globe.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at USD 3,916 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028 to reach USD 6,645 million by 2028.

The demand for non-invasive prenatal testing is primarily being boosted by the surging late pregnancy numbers and rising prevalence of chromosomal disorders such as down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, triple-X syndrome, turner syndrome, and others.

Further, improving reimbursement plans for noninvasive prenatal tests, an increasing number of doctors choosing advanced genetic testing for high-risk pregnancies, a desire to delay pregnancy, more pregnancy-related problems in the third- or second trimester, and innovation in devices among others are thereby contributing to the overall growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period from 2023-2028.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Dynamics:



The United Nations, an international organization, in the latest data provided that the estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder, across the globe.



The Down's Syndrome Association stated that around one in every 1000 babies born in the United Kingdom has Down's syndrome. In 2021, there were approximately 47,000 people in the UK with the condition.



Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) 2023, specified that approximately 240,000 newborns die worldwide within 28 days of birth every year due to congenital disorders. Congenital disorders cause a further 170,000 deaths of children between the ages of 1 month and 5 years. Also, nine of ten children born with a serious congenital disorder are in low- and middle-income countries.



Ultrasound, a type of non-invasive prenatal testing can be used to screen for down syndrome and major structural abnormalities during the first trimester, and for severe fetal anomalies during the second trimester. Maternal blood, another type of NIPT can be used for screening the placental markers to aid in the prediction of risk of chromosomal abnormalities or neural tube defects, or for free fetal DNA to screen for many chromosomal abnormalities. Diagnostic tests such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis can be used to diagnose chromosomal abnormalities and infections in women at high risk.



Thus, the increasing figures of down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities will increase the demand for various non-invasive prenatal testing kits and instruments, thereby propelling the overall market.



Additionally, the advantages of non-invasive prenatal tests over other prenatal tests, such as the non-invasive nature of tests, better accuracy, and short duration of the procedure, are anticipated to hasten the growth of the NIPT market during the forecast period. Furthermore, awareness programs by public organizations are another factor propelling the market growth.



With existing key players operating in the NIPT market, the market is highly saturated. So the companies are forming partnerships and collaborations to maintain a stable market position. For instance, in May 2021, Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Next Generation Genomic, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science, did a partnership to launch VeriSeqT NIPT solution in Thailand.



Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are contributing to the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period from 2023-2028.



However, stringent regulations and ethical concerns, a high rate of false positive results, and others may restrict the non-invasive prenatal testing market growth.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the non-invasive prenatal testing market include PerkinElmer Inc., Natera, Inc., Invitae Corporation, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MedGenome Labs Ltd, Ravgen, Eurofins Scientific, BGI, Illumina, Inc., MedGenome Labs Ltd., YOURGENE HEALTH, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and others.



Recent Developmental Activities in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

In August 2022, Natera Inc. filed a pre-submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) as part of the Q-Sub process. The company filed its pre-submission in June 2022 for fetal chromosomal aneuploidies and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

In July 2022, Genetic Technologies Limited acquired EasyDNA as the company expanded the availability on its websites of Carrier Testing and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT) in Europe.

In March 2020, Yourgene Health acquired AGX-DPNI, its distribution partner for its Iona noninvasive prenatal test in France, for €2.4 million ($2.7 million) in cash and up to €1.7 million in cash earn-out payments based on sales growth performance.

In June 2019, June 2019, Illumina, Inc., announced the launch of VeriSeqT NIPT Solution v2, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). The automated comprehensive solution allows laboratories to screen for a broader range of chromosomal and sub-chromosomal conditions associated with birth defects and adverse pregnancy outcomes than the standard NIPT menu.

