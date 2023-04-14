RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-04-14
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|130
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|50
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.500 %
|Lowest yield
|0.500 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.500 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-04-14
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/-150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|355
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.589 %
|Lowest yield
|0.580 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.635 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00