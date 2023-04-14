RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-04-14
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 100
Total bid volume, SEK mln130
Volume sold, SEK mln50 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.500 %
Lowest yield0.500 %
Highest accepted yield0.500 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2023-04-14
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/-150
Total bid volume, SEK mln355 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.589 %
Lowest yield0.580 %
Highest accepted yield0.635 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 