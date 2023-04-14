Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Anhui Fortune Fashion Culture, Henan Ruimei Hair Products, Qingdao Urjoy & More

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type, By Lace, By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America held a significant share in the global synthetic lace front wigs market in 2021, with U.S. being the major contributor in the synthetic lace front wigs market in North America. The steadily rising cases of cancer and the growing aging population are the major factors contributing to increased hair loss in the region.
As the treatment of cancer involves chemotherapy, which results in hair loss, increasing prevalence of cancer in turn, is expected to boost market growth. For instance, according to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, around 30,449 cases of cancer were reported in U.S.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global synthetic lace front wigs and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global synthetic lace front wigs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global synthetic lace front wigs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, synthetic lace front wigs manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global synthetic lace front wigs Market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type:
- Swiss Lace
- French Lace
- Others
Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Color:
- Transparent
- Brown
- Black
- Others
Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Africa
- Northern Africa
- South Africa
Company Profiles
- Anhui Fortune Fashion Culture Co. Ltd.
- Henan Ruimei Hair Products Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Urjoy wigs Co. Ltd.
- Shake-N-Go Fashion, Inc.
- Yuzhou Shenlong Hair Products Co. Ltd.
- Xuchang Dadi Industries Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|USD405 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|USD808.24 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
6. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Colour, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
7. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
8. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8pnee
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment