Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Anhui Fortune Fashion Culture, Henan Ruimei Hair Products, Qingdao Urjoy & More

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type, By Lace, By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America held a significant share in the global synthetic lace front wigs market in 2021, with U.S. being the major contributor in the synthetic lace front wigs market in North America. The steadily rising cases of cancer and the growing aging population are the major factors contributing to increased hair loss in the region.

As the treatment of cancer involves chemotherapy, which results in hair loss, increasing prevalence of cancer in turn, is expected to boost market growth. For instance, according to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, around 30,449 cases of cancer were reported in U.S.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global synthetic lace front wigs and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global synthetic lace front wigs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global synthetic lace front wigs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, synthetic lace front wigs manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global synthetic lace front wigs Market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type:

Swiss Lace

French Lace

Others

Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Color:

Transparent

Brown

Black

Others

Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Africa

Northern Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

Anhui Fortune Fashion Culture Co. Ltd.

Henan Ruimei Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Urjoy wigs Co. Ltd.

Shake-N-Go Fashion, Inc.

Yuzhou Shenlong Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Xuchang Dadi Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD405 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD808.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Lace Colour, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

8. Global Synthetic Lace Front Wigs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8pnee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment