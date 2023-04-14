Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report 2022: Sector Expected to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2%

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market was valued at $ 17,340.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.2% annually over 2021-2031,

Key Players:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent

Cipla

Covance Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Medley Pharmaceuticals

NatcoPharma

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Piramal Pharma Solutions

RedHillBiopharma

Siegfried Holding AG

STA Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

The market driven by the increasing demand for small molecule medicines and therapies, a rising demand for cost control in drug development, the increasing incidence of disease, and rising healthcare expenditures.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $17340.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $31767.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Europe

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Oral Solid Drugs

Injectable Drugs

Semi-solid or Liquid Drugs

Other FDFs

Based on Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Preclinical Use

Clinical Use

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Commercial Use

By Customer Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Firms

Biotechnology Firms

By Therapeutic Area, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Service Type and Therapeutic Area over the forecast years are also included.



