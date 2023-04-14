North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2022: Growing Preference Towards the Low-Cost Disposable Medical Supplies for Reducing Contamination and HAIs Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America disposable medical supplies market is projected to grow by 4.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030, driven by the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies for reducing contamination and healthcare-acquired infections, along with favorable regulations set forth by governments.

This 143-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

Contact Lens

Syringes

Tubes

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Collection Consumables

Diagnostic Catheters

Bandages & Wound Dressings

Infection Management

Exudate Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Shoe Covers

Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

Surgical Caps

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Surgical Masks

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Other Products

Based on Raw Materials, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Care

Cerebrovascular Care

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Other Applications

By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $73200 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Raw Material



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User



7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l69m9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment