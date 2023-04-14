North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2022: Growing Preference Towards the Low-Cost Disposable Medical Supplies for Reducing Contamination and HAIs Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America disposable medical supplies market is projected to grow by 4.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030, driven by the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies for reducing contamination and healthcare-acquired infections, along with favorable regulations set forth by governments.
This 143-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Surgical Instruments & Supplies
- Infusion & Hypodermic Devices
- Contact Lens
- Syringes
- Tubes
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Glucose Monitoring Strips
- Blood Collection Consumables
- Diagnostic Catheters
- Bandages & Wound Dressings
- Infection Management
- Exudate Management
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)
- Nonwoven Medical Disposables
- Shoe Covers
- Sterile Nonwoven Swabs
- Surgical Caps
- Surgical Drapes
- Surgical Gowns
- Surgical Masks
- Dialysis Disposables
- Incontinence Products
- Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
- Other Products
Based on Raw Materials, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Plastic Resins
- Nonwoven Material
- Rubber
- Paper & Paperboard
- Metals
- Glass
- Other Raw Materials
By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Cardiovascular Care
- Cerebrovascular Care
- Ophthalmology
- Gynecology
- Urology
- Orthopedics
- Other Applications
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics & Physician Offices
- Home Healthcare
- Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- 3M Company
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Terumo Medical Corporation
Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|143
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$73200 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$106900 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Raw Material
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User
7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
