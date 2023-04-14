Dehumidifier Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Improved Indoor Air Quality Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Refrigerative Dehumidifier), By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dehumidifier market is expected to reach USD 5,129.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Dehumidifier market growth is driven by increasing applications for the improvement of indoor air quality for the residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.



Growth in the number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes is expected to propel the global dehumidifier market. Changing consumer lifestyles and rising cafe culture are the factors driving the HoReCa industry across the world. The demand for dehumidifiers for such commercial businesses to keep the air fresh and prevent the formation of mold and fungus is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Additionally, dehumidifiers are also used to reduce the humidity and moisture control in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Relative humidity which needs to be as low as 1.0% to 10.0% is the most crucial and important factor governing the manufacturing process. Demand for electric vehicles is propelling the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and is expected to drive the dehumidifier market growth.



Moreover, rising demand for water and wastewater treatment plants is expected to drive the growth of the dehumidifier market. Dehumidifiers are used in waste and fresh water treatment facilities to prevent corrosion of the equipment. Growing concern about the scarcity of water is expected to drive the water treatment facilities and also propel the demand for dehumidifiers.



Companies in the industry are actively focusing on expansion and industry penetration with the strategies such as product innovation & launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, etc. For instance, in April 2020, Corroventa launched a new dehumidifier in the market. The new dehumidifier A1 is the smallest adsorption dehumidifier designed for powerful dehumidification.



Dehumidifier Market Report Highlights

The desiccant dehumidifier segment accounted for a 56.3% market share in 2022 attributed to the wide application in industrial manufacturing, commercial building, and residential places

Portable dehumidifier segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rising product awareness among the masses and rising demand from the residential & commercial sector is driving the market

Industrial segment accounted for 45.5% of the market share in 2022 owing to the extensive use of dehumidifiers in warehousing & storage, printing, water treatment, and the manufacturing industry

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth of a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing product awareness, growth of the industrial sector, and rising health consciousness among consumers

In August 2022, DryGair Energies Ltd., Israel based manufacturer of dehumidification solutions, announced a distribution agreement with RMJ Supply. The company will distribute DryGair dehumidifiers, developed for greenhouses; grow rooms, nurseries, etc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3030.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5129.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





