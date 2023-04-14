Global $670+ Million Absorbable Heart Stent Markets 2017-2022 & 2023-2030

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Absorbable Heart Stent Market: By Material; By Absorption Rate; By Application; By End User -Estimation and Forecast for 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global absorbable heart stent market is expected to reach $671.3 million by 2030, up from $285.58 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 2022-2030.



The demand for absorbable heart stents is growing rapidly as more and more patients are looking for a less invasive way to treat their heart conditions. Absorbable stents are made of a biodegradable material that dissolves over time, leaving behind healthy tissue. This type of stent is becoming increasingly popular because it eliminates the need for repeat procedures and reduces the risk of complications.



There are a number of factors driving the growth of the absorbable stent market. Firstly, the aging population is increasingly at risk of developing heart disease, and they are also more likely to seek out less invasive treatment options. Secondly, advances in technology have made it possible to manufacture absorbable stents with greater precision, resulting in better clinical outcomes. Finally, an increasing number of insurance companies are covering the cost of absorbable stents, making them more accessible to patients.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

There are several key factors that are driving demand for absorbable heart stents. One of the most important is the fact that they are much less likely to cause a second procedure, which is often required with traditional stents. Additionally, patients who receive absorbable stents also experience reduced rates of re-stenosis (narrowing of the arteries). This is because the stent degrades over time, leaving behind healthy tissue

Another key factor driving demand for absorbable heart stents is the fact that they are associated with a lower risk of blood clots. This is because there is no metal exposed to blood flow once the stent has degraded. Additionally, patients who receive an absorbable stent typically have a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time

There are many other factors that contribute to the growing demand for absorbable heart stents, including their potential to reduce atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and improve patient outcomes. As more research is conducted on these devices, it is likely that even more benefits will be discovered. For now, these key factors make absorbable heart stents an attractive option for many patients undergoing cardiac procedures.

Restraints

High Cost and Lack of Long-Term Data



The main factor hampering demand for absorbable heart stents is their high cost. In addition, the lack of long-term data on their efficacy and safety is another key concern among physicians. While there are some ongoing clinical trials evaluating the long-term effects of these devices, the results are not yet available. Another issue is that some patients may not be suitable candidates for this technology due to their individual anatomy or other factors.



Finally, there is some concern that absorbable stents may not provide as durable support as non-absorbable stents and may therefore be associated with an increased risk of re-stenosis or restenosis. This potential complication could further limit their utility in the eyes of many interventional cardiologists.

Global Absorbable Stent Market Report Answers Questions Such As:

What is the market size and forecast of the global Absorbable Stent Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Absorbable Stent Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Absorbable Stent Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Absorbable Stent Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Absorbable Stent Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Absorbable Stent Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Absorbable Stent Market?

Top Players in Global Absorbable Heart Stent Market

Abbott Laboratories

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

B Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning

Medtronic

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Reva MedicalTerumo Medical Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc

Lepu Medical Technology Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjn5uf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.