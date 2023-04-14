Soy Oil And Palm Oil Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Applications for Bio-Polymers and Bio-Based Polyurethane Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Oil And Palm Oil Market, By Source, By Product Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Soy oil & palm oil segment is gaining significant traction in the market, owing to increasing demand for palm oil in food industry. Palm oil has major applications in food industry as cooking/frying oil, shortenings, margarine, and confectionary fats.
Increasing bio polymers and bio-based polyurethane application scope in various product industries owing to its sustainable properties are trending factors to drive global natural oil polyols market growth. Increasing application scope in automotive, construction and furniture industry to reduce conventional plastic usage are considered to favor NOP market size growth.
Favorable government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions may positively influence the demand. EPA and REACH compliances to promote environment friendly products pertaining to health and ecosystem safety are key promising factor to stimulate natural oil polyol demand. Increasing investments for developing products targeting niche applications is anticipated to yield future opportunities for NOP manufacturers.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of soy oil & palm oil and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Tons) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global soy oil & palm oil market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cargill, Inc., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Wilmar International Ltd, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Carotino Sdn Bhd, Yee Lee Corporation Bhd, IOI Corporation Berhad, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont Inc., and Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global soy oil & palm oil market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the soy oil & palm oil market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Source:
- Organic
- Conventional
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Product type:
- Palm Oil
- Palm Kernel Oil
- Soy Oil
- Refined Soy Oil
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Northern Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
