Global Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 at a 6.4% CAGR

The global market for aesthetic laser and light therapy systems was valued at almost $2.5 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach $3.8 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.
The market is segmented into several categories, such as intense pulsed light (IPL) devices, fractional laser devices, radiofrequency (RF) skin tightening devices, diode lasers, and tattoo removal devices. The market for skin-based procedures is further segmented into skin tightening, laser skin resurfacing, microdermabrasion, IPL, and laser hair removal procedures.
GLOBAL AESTHETIC LASER AND LIGHT THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS
The growth of the aesthetic laser and light therapy market may face limitations due to technological developments, such as the increasing popularity of magnetic-based systems and the introduction of new and improved laser-based devices. Additionally, the trend towards modular, customized, and multi-purpose platforms may offset the use of highly specialized single-treatment systems. For instance, picosecond lasers and Q-switched lasers were initially introduced mainly for tattoo removal procedures, but they are now being used more frequently for skin rejuvenation treatments. Buyers are more likely to invest in these sophisticated devices as they can generate multiple types of procedural revenue.
GLOBAL AESTHETIC LASER AND LIGHT THERAPY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global aesthetic laser and light therapy systems market was dominated by Cynosure, Candela, and Alma Lasers.
In 2022, Cynosure, which is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, held the top spot in the aesthetic laser and light therapy market. They have a diverse range of aesthetic laser systems tailored for specific indications, along with a medical laser system. The PicoSure platform is a popular choice for skin revitalization and pigmentation treatment, while their Elite and TempSure platforms are geared towards RF skin tightening. Additionally, Cynosure also owns the Vectus diode laser which has various medical applications.
