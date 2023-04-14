Global Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 at a 6.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices, Fractional Laser Devices, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for aesthetic laser and light therapy systems was valued at almost $2.5 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach $3.8 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The market is segmented into several categories, such as intense pulsed light (IPL) devices, fractional laser devices, radiofrequency (RF) skin tightening devices, diode lasers, and tattoo removal devices. The market for skin-based procedures is further segmented into skin tightening, laser skin resurfacing, microdermabrasion, IPL, and laser hair removal procedures.



MARKET DATA INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL AESTHETIC LASER AND LIGHT THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS



The growth of the aesthetic laser and light therapy market may face limitations due to technological developments, such as the increasing popularity of magnetic-based systems and the introduction of new and improved laser-based devices. Additionally, the trend towards modular, customized, and multi-purpose platforms may offset the use of highly specialized single-treatment systems. For instance, picosecond lasers and Q-switched lasers were initially introduced mainly for tattoo removal procedures, but they are now being used more frequently for skin rejuvenation treatments. Buyers are more likely to invest in these sophisticated devices as they can generate multiple types of procedural revenue.



GLOBAL AESTHETIC LASER AND LIGHT THERAPY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global aesthetic laser and light therapy systems market was dominated by Cynosure, Candela, and Alma Lasers.



In 2022, Cynosure, which is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, held the top spot in the aesthetic laser and light therapy market. They have a diverse range of aesthetic laser systems tailored for specific indications, along with a medical laser system. The PicoSure platform is a popular choice for skin revitalization and pigmentation treatment, while their Elite and TempSure platforms are geared towards RF skin tightening. Additionally, Cynosure also owns the Vectus diode laser which has various medical applications.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Intense Pulsed Light System Market

Fractional Laser Market

RF Skin Tightening Market

Diode Laser Market

Tattoo Removal Device Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Total Laser and Light Procedures

Skin Tightening Procedures

Laser Skin Resurfacing Procedures

Microdermabrasion Procedures

Intense Pulsed Light Procedures

Laser Hair Removal Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market

Intense Pulsed Light System Market

Fractional Laser Market

RF Skin Tightening Market

Diode Laser Market

Tattoo Removal Device Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Clayton

Dubilier & Rice

Candela

Sisram Medical

Lumenis

Bausch Health

Cutera

El.En Group

InMode

Sciton

Astanza Lasers

BTL Aesthetics

Cartessa

Deka Medical

DermaMed Solutions

Fotona

Huadong Medicine

Hydrafacial

Lynton Lasers

Rohrer Aesthetics

Sybaritic

Venus

Viora Med

YOLO Medical

Zimmer MedizinSysteme

