Global Men's Grooming Products Market Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Demand for General Body Care Among Men Brought on by the Impact of Societal Trends

The "Global Men's Grooming Products Market -Analysis By Product Type (Haircare, Skincare, Toiletries, Fragrances, Shaving), By Age Group, Sales Channel, Formulation, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Men's Grooming Products market was valued at USD 57.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness moderate but sustained growth with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
The report presents the analysis of Men's Grooming Products market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Globally, the demand for men's grooming products is rising backed by the need to look presentable and to portray a positive self-image in society. Several companies are focusing on providing unique personal care products with a value proposition for customers in order to address these requirements and aspirations.
Due to their increasing use and popularity in men's hair salons, shaving products are anticipated to dominate the industry. In addition to being marketed separately on numerous retail and online purchasing platforms, the shaving necessities are also available in kits. Young people who are more concerned about how they express themselves with their beard styles are seeing increasing interest for this product.
Global population increase particularly among young adults is anticipated to support the market expansion for men's grooming products.
Additionally, expanding consumer awareness of men's grooming items in developing nations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for these goods. Over the forecast period, the market for men's grooming products is anticipated to rise due to the increasing demand for general body care among men brought on by the impact of societal trends.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$59.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$79.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- L'Oreal SA
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Coty Inc.
- Procter & Gamble
- Beiersdorf
- Unilever
- Shiseido
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Men's Grooming Products Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 Application
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Men's Grooming Products Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter Five Force Analysis
8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth
8.2 Urban Population
8.3 Consumer Goods Consumption
8.4 Population Using Internet
8.5 Age Structure
9. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
9.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)
9.2 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)
9.3 Global Men's Grooming Products Market: Summary
10. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
10.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot
10.2 Haircare
10.2 Skincare
10.3 Toiletries
10.4 Fragrances
10.5 Shaving Products
11. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Age Group
11.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Age Group: Snapshot
11.6 30-45 years
11.7 More than 45 years
12. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel
12.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Sales Channel: Snapshot
12.2 Grocery Retailers
12.3 Specialty Stores
12.4 Department Stores
12.5 Online Channel
12.6 Others (Direct Selling)
13. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Formulation
13.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Formulation: Snapshot
13.2 Organic
13.3 Conventional
14. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
14.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
