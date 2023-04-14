Global Men's Grooming Products Market Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Demand for General Body Care Among Men Brought on by the Impact of Societal Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Men's Grooming Products Market -Analysis By Product Type (Haircare, Skincare, Toiletries, Fragrances, Shaving), By Age Group, Sales Channel, Formulation, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Men's Grooming Products market was valued at USD 57.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness moderate but sustained growth with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report presents the analysis of Men's Grooming Products market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Globally, the demand for men's grooming products is rising backed by the need to look presentable and to portray a positive self-image in society. Several companies are focusing on providing unique personal care products with a value proposition for customers in order to address these requirements and aspirations.



Due to their increasing use and popularity in men's hair salons, shaving products are anticipated to dominate the industry. In addition to being marketed separately on numerous retail and online purchasing platforms, the shaving necessities are also available in kits. Young people who are more concerned about how they express themselves with their beard styles are seeing increasing interest for this product.



Global population increase particularly among young adults is anticipated to support the market expansion for men's grooming products.

Additionally, expanding consumer awareness of men's grooming items in developing nations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for these goods. Over the forecast period, the market for men's grooming products is anticipated to rise due to the increasing demand for general body care among men brought on by the impact of societal trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $79.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

The Estee Lauder Companies

L'Oreal SA

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Unilever

Shiseido

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Men's Grooming Products Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 Application



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Men's Grooming Products Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Urban Population

8.3 Consumer Goods Consumption

8.4 Population Using Internet

8.5 Age Structure



9. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

9.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)

9.2 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)

9.3 Global Men's Grooming Products Market: Summary



10. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type

10.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot

10.2 Haircare

10.2 Skincare

10.3 Toiletries

10.4 Fragrances

10.5 Shaving Products



11. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Age Group

11.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Age Group: Snapshot

11.2 Less than 18 years

11.3 18-30 years

11.6 30-45 years

11.7 More than 45 years



12. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel

12.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Sales Channel: Snapshot

12.2 Grocery Retailers

12.3 Specialty Stores

12.4 Department Stores

12.5 Online Channel

12.6 Others (Direct Selling)



13. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Formulation

13.1 Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Formulation: Snapshot

13.2 Organic

13.3 Conventional



14. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

14.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

