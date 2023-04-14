Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore: Featuring Cryolipolysis Devices & Ultrasound Lipolysis Device

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Cryolipolysis Device, Ultrasound Lipolysis Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for minimally invasive fat reduction devices was valued at $651.3 million in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period leading to an estimated value of $897.1 million.
The complete report suite for the global minimally invasive fat reduction device market includes cryolipolysis devices, ultrasound lipolysis devices, laser lipolysis devices, and Kybella injection segments. Procedure data is further classified into Kybella injection and non-injectable fat reduction procedures.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE FAT REDUCTION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
Research and development, coupled with the increasing adoption of relevant technologies, have led to the growing popularity of minimally and non-invasive fat reduction methods. The rising awareness of weight management, combined with social media's promotion of the ideal body image, has further fueled the demand for safe and effective fat removal procedures. As a result, the fat reduction procedure volume is expected to continue its growth trajectory, leading to increased sales in the adjustment device market.
GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE FAT REDUCTION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global minimally invasive fat reduction device market was dominated by Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, and Cynosure.
In 2022, Allergan, a subsidiary of AbbVie, held the top position in the global minimally invasive fat reduction device market. Allergan's CoolSculpting machine is the sole cryolipolysis machine with FDA approval, giving the company a substantial market share in this segment. Additionally, Allergan also owns Kybella (deoxycholic acid), known as Belkyra in Europe, further cementing its dominance in this market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Cryolipolysis Device Market
- Ultrasound Lipolysis Device Market
- Laser Lipolysis Device Market
- Kybella Injection Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Procedures Included
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Procedures
- Kybella Injection Procedures
- Non-Injectable Fat Reduction Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Cryolipolysis Device Market
- Ultrasound Lipolysis Device Market
- Laser Lipolysis Device Market
- Kybella Injection Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AbbVie
- Merz Aesthetics
- Clayton
- Dubilier & Rice
- Candela
- Bausch Health
- Cutera
- Erchonia
- Fosun Pharma
- i-Lipo
- Lumenis
- Photo Biotech
- Strawberry Laser
- Venus Concept
- YOLO Medical
- Zimmer Medizinsysteme
