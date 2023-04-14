Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore: Featuring Cryolipolysis Devices & Ultrasound Lipolysis Device

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Cryolipolysis Device, Ultrasound Lipolysis Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for minimally invasive fat reduction devices was valued at $651.3 million in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period leading to an estimated value of $897.1 million.



The complete report suite for the global minimally invasive fat reduction device market includes cryolipolysis devices, ultrasound lipolysis devices, laser lipolysis devices, and Kybella injection segments. Procedure data is further classified into Kybella injection and non-injectable fat reduction procedures.



GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE FAT REDUCTION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



Research and development, coupled with the increasing adoption of relevant technologies, have led to the growing popularity of minimally and non-invasive fat reduction methods. The rising awareness of weight management, combined with social media's promotion of the ideal body image, has further fueled the demand for safe and effective fat removal procedures. As a result, the fat reduction procedure volume is expected to continue its growth trajectory, leading to increased sales in the adjustment device market.



GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE FAT REDUCTION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global minimally invasive fat reduction device market was dominated by Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, and Cynosure.



In 2022, Allergan, a subsidiary of AbbVie, held the top position in the global minimally invasive fat reduction device market. Allergan's CoolSculpting machine is the sole cryolipolysis machine with FDA approval, giving the company a substantial market share in this segment. Additionally, Allergan also owns Kybella (deoxycholic acid), known as Belkyra in Europe, further cementing its dominance in this market.



