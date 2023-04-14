Global Botulinum Toxin A Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2029 at a 6.5% CAGR

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Botulinum Toxin A Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin A Market, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global market for botulinum toxin A, also known as Botox A. was valued at almost $6.6 billion and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period, reaching almost $10.2 billion.
Our report provides a full suite of information on the global market for botulinum toxin A, including both aesthetic and therapeutic segments. We also offer detailed data on the total botulinum toxin A procedure volume on a regional and country level, so that you can gain a comprehensive understanding of the global landscape and identify key growth opportunities.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL BOTULINUM TOXIN A MARKET INSIGHTS
The global botulinum toxin A market is experiencing significant growth, largely due to the increasing popularity and acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, particularly injectables. As patients seek out affordable treatments with minimal downtime, injectables have become increasingly popular.
Additionally, preventative treatments have gained momentum, as they have proven to be an easier and less expensive method for treating wrinkles before they become more pronounced. On the other hand, deeply etched lines may require more intensive treatments.
GLOBAL BOTULINUM TOXIN A MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global botulinum toxin A market was dominated by Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics and Johnson & Johnson. Collectively, these companies accounted for over half of the overall market value.
In 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, which is now part of AbbVie, held the leading position in the global botulinum toxin A market. Their BOTOX solution, an injectable containing onabotulinum toxin A, is specifically formulated for the treatment of glabellar frown lines, periorbital lines (crow's feet), and forehead lines in adults. Additionally, in February 2021, AbbVie received FDA approval for the treatment of detrusor overactivity linked with certain neurological conditions in pediatric patients.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin A Market
- Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin A Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Botulinum Toxin A Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Botulinum Toxin A Market
- Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin A Market
- Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin A Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AbbVie
- Galderma
- Merz Aesthetics
- Evolus
- Hugel
- Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products
- Medytox
- Revance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/224zjb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.