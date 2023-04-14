Sales of SUV Seats is Anticipated to Surge at a Valuation of US$ 41.2 billion by 2031; Owing to Rise in Demand for Comfortable and Secure Seats - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global SUV seats market is expected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By end of the forecast period, a valuation of US$ 41.2 billion is anticipated.



The rising use of lightweight materials to reduce seat weight in sport utility vehicles is expected to drive market growth. During the forecast period, an increase in SUV demand and a surge in vehicle production will amplify product sales. Moreover, escalating demand for lightweight seat frames and climate-controlled seat technology will also fuel the product demand.

In addition, increasing effect of global warming is leading to extreme temperatures. This complicates travel for drivers and passengers in SUVs. Furthermore, due to increasing climate and environmental challenges, the SUV seat market is expected to leverage new technologies. For instance, if a passenger vehicle is left in the sun all day, the trapped heat will make it uncomfortable for the passenger and driver to sit in that vehicle.

Also, advancements in technology are paving the way for the development of climate control seating technology in SUV seats. This is allowing the consumers to cool them in an instant. To accomplish this, manufacturers are launching seats that have inbuilt perforated inserts with fans and chillers.

Likewise, companies are integrating fabric-based heaters in seats, which prove to be beneficial in cold weather. As a result, companies are stressing over the need to provide climate-controlled seats in SUVs. Heated, powdered, and ventilated applications are made available for commercial use which is already being used in many low-cost SUVs. This adaptation will positively benefit market growth in the future as well.

Also, the companies are also providing customized leather seats for customers preferring leather seats for their comfort. This will further help in expanding the market horizon.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 28.7 Bn Estimated Value USD 41.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.1% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 220 Pages Market Segmentation Technology, Component, Vehicle Manufacturer/OEM, Seat Type, Trim Material, Component Material Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ADIENT PLC, AISIN SEIKI, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co KG, C.I.E.B. Kahovec, Camaco-Amvian, Daewon Kang, FAURECIA, Freedman Seating Company, GENTHERM, Grammer AG, Guelph Manufacturing Group, Harita Seating Systems Ltd., I.G. Bauerhin GmbH, LEAR Corporation, MAGNA International, NHK Spring, Phoenix Seating Limited, Sabelt, Tata Autocomp Systems, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS TECH, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global SUV Seats Market is expected to be worth US$ 29.88 billion as of 2023.



From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1%.



By technology, standard seats are projected to lead the market, exhibiting a 3.6% value CAGR during the forecast period.



As per TMR projections, the market for SUV Seats in China will grow at 3.8% CAGR.



The sport utility vehicle seats market in India is projected to expand at 3.7% CAGR.



SUV Seats Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing prospects of climate control and biometric sensing systems is expected to be a major growth driving factor for the market.



Increasing per capita disposable income and growth in automobile ownership among the populace are also expected to shape the product demand.



The adoption of advanced technologies like seat heating and active health monitoring systems is anticipated to fuel the demand for modular seats in the SUV.



Also, increasing use of modular seating to reduce the weight of the SUV interior is supporting the market growth. Moreover, consumers' rising preferences for integrating smart and advanced features will amplify product sales.



SUV Seats Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market by accumulating over 45% market share by end of the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the region's leading automotive seat manufacturers.



China is expected to reflect fastest CAGR of 3.8%. The growth is attributed to increased SUV production and sales.



The demand for powered and heated seats is projected to grow in this region, due to rising demand for technologically advanced features by customers.

The market in Europe is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing sales of luxurious vehicles, rising need for climate-controlled seat technology, and lightweight seat frames are driving regional growth.



SUV Seats Market: Prominent Players

The global SUV Seats Market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional as well as global entities. Some key SUV Seats providers profiled by TMR include:

Prominent developments in the SUV Seats domain by key players are as follows:

In January 2022: ‘Toyota Boshaku Corporation’ introduced seats and interior components featured in the new LEXUS NX. The seats have features such as electric retraction mechanism and enhanced cushioning by distributing body pressure across the buttocks area.



SUV Seats Market- Key Segments

By Technology

Standard

Powered

Powered & Heated

Heated

Powered & Heated &Memory

Powered & Heated &Ventilated

Powered & Heated & Ventilated & Memory

Powered & Heated & Ventilated & Memory & Massage

By Component

Armrest

Pneumatic System

Seat Frame and Structure

Seat Headrest

Seat Height Adjuster

Seat Recliner

Seat Track

Others

By Vehicle Manufacturers/OEM

VW

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

KIA

BMW

TATA

Mercedes

Tesla

Others

By Seat Type

Bucket

Bench/Split Bench

By Trim Material

Synthetic Material

Genuine Leather

Fabric

PU Foam

Others



By Component Material

Steel

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Plastic

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa



